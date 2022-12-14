Airtel 5G Plus now live in Lucknow

Bharti Airtel launched its 5G services in Lucknow on Wednesday. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread, the service provider said in a press release.

Currently operational in Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj, Aishbagh, Rajajipuram, Aminabad, Jankipuram, Alambagh and Vikas Nagar and few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time, the company said in the release.

“Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant upload of photos and more,” said Sovan Mukherjee, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Uttar Pradesh, in a statement.

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionises education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics, he said.