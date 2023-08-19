Ajay Rai to take charge as U.P. Cong chief on Aug 24

Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai will formally join work at the UPCC headquarters, here, on August 24.

Congress leader Ajay Rai (HT File Photo)

“Yes, I will reach UPCC headquarters on August 24. I will put in all effort to fulfill the responsibility the Congress has given to me and make the party a success by ensuring victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said Rai while speaking from Varanasi over the phone.

Rai, who challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is considered to be an aggressive leader. Rai said that a large number of party leaders and workers would accompany him from Varanasi to UPCC headquarters at Lucknow when he takes charge as the UPCC president.

The Congress decided to appoint Rai as the new UPCC president on Thursday. He replaces Dalit leader Brijlal Khabri who failed to complete a year in office.

