Akhilesh hits back at PM’s ‘red cap’ remark

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent “red cap” remark and said the issue was not the colour of the cap but how the BJP tackled inflation, unemployment and hunger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference at the SP state headquarters, he said, “The question is not of the colour of the cap but whether the BJP wants to address inflation, unemployment and hunger issues. When will the government with a double engine make the road connecting Uttar Pradesh with Nepal?”

In a veiled attack on the SP, PM Modi on Tuesday termed those with “red caps” as red alert for Uttar Pradesh and said that they wanted to form the government in the state to show mercy to terrorists and set them free.

“Today, the entire Uttar Pradesh knows well that those with red caps have been concerned with the red beacon not with your miseries. Red cap people need power for scams to fill their coffers, for illegal occupations and to give a free hand to the mafia,” PM Modi had said while addressing an event in Balrampur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Red cap is one of the two colours in the Samajwadi Party flag and the party workers and leaders often wear red caps. Akhilesh addressed the press conference after several leaders from different parties, including BSP leaders and one BJP MLA, joined his party.

Slamming the UP government, Akhilesh said, “Today BJP wants to rule by intimidating and killing people like the British did. In the coming times, the public will work to teach a lesson to the BJP. Nowadays, the CM is giving advertisements for distributing tablets, smart phones in newspapers. Which tablet (he meant pills) were you (BJP government) giving to public for four-and-a-half years?”

“This is a discriminatory government. When the Ambedkarites and the socialists sit together, the BJP is sure to be eliminated from Uttar Pradesh. There are many such incidents in UP that are questionable,” the SP chief said. Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to assembly polls in 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 2017 UP assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats in the 403-seat UP Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

‘SP govt will give jobs’

Lauding the party’s efforts and future plans, Akhilesh said, “If the Samajwadi government is formed (in UP), work will be done to conduct all those examinations papers of which have been leaked and work will also be done to give all the jobs which have not been given.” (With Agency Inputs)