Akhilesh meets family of Kanpur-based bizman,seeks judicial probe into death

KANPUR Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who met the family members of Kanpur-based businessman Manish Gupta, 36, at their Barra residence on Thursday, said the state government should provide ₹2 crore financial assistance to the victim’s family and demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the high court.

“We demand a probe by sitting judge of the high court. All evidence was removed. The state government should provide ₹2 crore financial assistance to the victim’s family. Our party will also provide ₹20 lakh to them,” said Yadav.

Earlier, high voltage drama unfolded at Barra as the police took away Gupta’s family just before the SP chief’s arrival, said locals. They returned to the house only after SP workers protested.

The Kanpur-based businessman had died on September 28 during a raid at a hotel room in Gorakhpur, following which six policemen were suspended.

“The police, under the BJP rule, are taking lives than protecting them. The way cops have behaved in the last four and a half years is unprecedented. Such incidents have become a norm in the state,” alleged Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh topped in custodial deaths, which happened under the current dispensation. The National Human Rights Commission issued maximum notices to the UP police in this regard, he added.