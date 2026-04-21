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Akhilesh promises 300 units of free electricity if Samajwadi Party comes to power in 2027

In a statement issued on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Upon the formation of a Samajwadi government in 2027, consumers in the state will be provided with 300 units of free electricity. Women will receive an annual pension of ₹40,000.”

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 05:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has promised 300 units of free electricity for consumers in the state if his party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 assembly polls.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (FILE PHOTO)

The former chief minister had earlier announced an annual pension of 40,000 for women.

In a statement issued on Monday, Yadav said, “Upon the formation of a Samajwadi government in 2027, consumers in the state will be provided with 300 units of free electricity. Women will receive an annual pension of 40,000.”

He stated that the people of the state are grappling with deteriorating healthcare services and a shortage of fertilizers. Consumers are being harassed in the name of smart meters, he alleged.

Addressing party workers from various districts, including the Bundelkhand region, at the state headquarters, Yadav said, “The ‘anger meter’ of the people of Uttar Pradesh is running high against the electricity fraud being perpetrated under the guise of smart meters.”

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Akhilesh promises 300 units of free electricity if Samajwadi Party comes to power in 2027
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Akhilesh promises 300 units of free electricity if Samajwadi Party comes to power in 2027
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