Akhilesh questions RBI over money mule advertisement

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday questioned the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over an advertisement showing a mule carrying money on its back. Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav (File)

The advertisement makes a point about money mule, a term used for those who transfer money acquired illegally.

The RBI advertisement is titled “Don’t become a money mule! Acting as a money mule is a crime.” It has urged the people not to allow others to operate their account for movement of their funds. It has asked the people not to get lured by tempting offers to receive or forward money to others as this could land them in jail. RBI has further asked the people not to give account details to those whom they do not trust.

“The public has a question for the Reserve Bank of India. Who are they portraying in such advertisements? Why and where did they come from? Is this a symbolic depiction? If yes, then what does the animal symbolise? Is it the ‘system’ on whose shoulders lies the moral responsibility of clean and safe banking? If this is what the RBI is trying to portray, then it is vulgar and unethical. The public can also file a defamation suit for this. If this is what the RBI is trying to portray, then such a negative attitude of the bank towards its bank account holders is not only objectionable, but also highly condemnable,” said Yadav in a post on X in Hindi.

In another post on X, Yadav has appealed to the UP police to get back the entire money of a family cheated in NOIDA and catch the fraudsters.

“Through fraud methods like ‘digital arrest’, someone not only pretends to be a policeman in a fake uniform, but also extorts money online by creating and showing a fake police station on video and threatening. Is this the ‘Digital India’ that the BJP government talks about developing?... When money is being transferred from one account to someone else’s account online then why is it not being caught? Does the government not have any KYC of the person in whose account it is going?... Why are such incidents happening only under BJP rule?” Yadav said.