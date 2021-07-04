Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
lucknow news

Akhilesh says BJP should send Yogi Adityanath to Uttarakhand to resolve issues

Akhilesh said that this solution will help Uttarakhand get rid of the ‘daily problem of leadership change’
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Akhilesh criticised the BJP-led government in both states saying that both suffered from law and order problems.(PTI Photo)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that it should consider sending Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to Uttarakhand hours after Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the new chief minister of the state.

Akhilesh said that this solution will help Uttarakhand get rid of the ‘daily problem of leadership change’ while democracy in Uttar Pradesh would be relieved of its ‘injuries caused due to Yogi Adityanath’.

“In Uttar Pradesh, democracy has been ‘injured’ because of the chief minister (Yogi Adityanath), and in Uttarakhand, democracy has become a ‘victim of instability’. In this situation, it will be better if the BJP transfers the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to Uttarakhand, so that the hill state gets free from the daily problem of change of leadership,” Akhilesh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In Uttarakhand, a change in leadership happened as BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as the state's chief minister on Friday after holding the post for less than four months. Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March. Pushkar Singh Dhami will now lead the state. He was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Saturday.

Akhilesh criticised the BJP-led government in both states saying that both suffered from law and order problems. He said that women feel insecure in both states and political manipulation has affected investments in both the states. “Unemployment, inflation and corruption is on the rise since the BJP came to power in these states,” Yadav further added.

Yadav said that healthcare in both states have deteriorated under the regime of the BJP. The SP chief added that women find it difficult to live with honour and injustice is being meted out to farmers in both states.

(with inputs from PTI)

