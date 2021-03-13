Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh Yadav, 20 SP workers booked over alleged assault on journalists
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav, 20 SP workers booked over alleged assault on journalists

It also alleged that the security guards and over 20 SP workers beat up the journalists causing grievous injuries.
PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:08 PM IST
The journalists are undergoing treatment at a hospital.(PTI)

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and 20 party workers in connection with alleged assault on some journalists in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, police said on Saturday.

An FIR was registered at Pakhwara police station late on Friday night under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint by a journalist, officials said.

According to the complainant, Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, was irked by a few personal question posed by some journalists during an interaction with him at a hotel on March 11 after a press conference.

Following this, Yadav allegedly instigated his security guards and aides to attack the journalists, the FIR claimed.

It also alleged that the security guards and over 20 SP workers beat up the journalists causing grievous injuries.

The journalists are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP