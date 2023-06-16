Akhilesh flays Centre over ‘exodus of country’s super-rich’

Attacking the Centre, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that its “faulty economic policies” had led to the exodus of India’s super-rich to other countries. “Demonetisation, GST, complicated trade-related processes, corruption, tax regime and administrative harassment have left the millionaire business people disenchanted”, said Akhilesh in a statement issued by his party.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file photo)

He also alleged that the government’s policies centred around only some select businessmen who supported the party. “Distressed over such a state of affairs, every year thousands of industrialists and entrepreneurs are shifting their businesses to other countries,” the SP chief alleged.

“The reports surfacing about shifting of millionaires out of the country is shocking and causing loss to the country,” he further alleged. Akhilesh also alleged that last year more than 7,500 millionaires shifted their businesses from the country and this year 6,000 of them had shifted to other countries so far.

He said the BJP government that had been making tall claims of attracting foreign investments must tell if Indian industrialists and entrepreneurs were migrating, where foreign investors were coming from?.

