Akhilesh Yadav alleges irregularities in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged irregularities in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls. Voting for 27 MLC seats (local authority constituencies) was held in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party headquarters, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The BJP has crushed democracy with the power of double engine and abandoned all moral and democratic beliefs in order to forcibly get a majority in the Legislative Council.”

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that block development council (BDC) members, pradhans and zila panchayat members were stopped from voting at different places.

He also claimed serious complaints of capturing of booths at various polling stations were received. The chief election commissioner was informed well in advance about the “BJP designs” yet no action was taken, Akhilesh Yadav said. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said due to this, the credibility of the election process is being questioned.

“The SP believes in democracy and we are grateful to all the voters,” he said. His party’s fight will continue, he asserted. Akhilesh Yadav alleged irregularities in Sultanpur, Amethi, Deoria-Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Amroha, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Sant Kabirnagar and Siddharthnagar.

(With PTI inputs)