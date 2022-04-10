Akhilesh Yadav alleges irregularities in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged irregularities in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls. Voting for 27 MLC seats (local authority constituencies) was held in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
In a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party headquarters, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The BJP has crushed democracy with the power of double engine and abandoned all moral and democratic beliefs in order to forcibly get a majority in the Legislative Council.”
Akhilesh Yadav alleged that block development council (BDC) members, pradhans and zila panchayat members were stopped from voting at different places.
He also claimed serious complaints of capturing of booths at various polling stations were received. The chief election commissioner was informed well in advance about the “BJP designs” yet no action was taken, Akhilesh Yadav said. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said due to this, the credibility of the election process is being questioned.
“The SP believes in democracy and we are grateful to all the voters,” he said. His party’s fight will continue, he asserted. Akhilesh Yadav alleged irregularities in Sultanpur, Amethi, Deoria-Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Amroha, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Sant Kabirnagar and Siddharthnagar.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Miffed at inaction over garbage dumping, Ludhiana NGOs invite MLA to visit open dump
At a time when Aam Aadmi Party MLAs can be seen inaugurating different development works, different non-governmental organisations (NGO) took a jibe at the legislators over the continued dumping of garbage in the open, inviting Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday for removal of the secondary garbage dump in Shivpuri area near Kamla Lohtia SD college.
-
Project Green for Greener Lucknow: Drive to involve officials, people, institutions
The district administration is set to launch 'Project Green' aimed at boosting the city's green cover through an afforestation drive. District magistrate, Abhishek Prakash, while calling it a one-of-its-kind drive, said under it, more than 36 lakh saplings would be planted. Besides, the administration has also called for volunteers to make its 'Project Green', a success. However, the administration is yet to announce a date for the launch of Project Green.
-
42.4°C: Delhi sizzles on hottest April day in 5 years
Delhi recorded its hottest April day in five years on Saturday as the maximum temperature rose to 42.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung. Before this, 43.2 degrees was recorded on April 21, 2017. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, was eight degrees above normal on Saturday and nearly a degree higher than the previous day's 41.6C, when the capital reported its first severe heatwave of the year.
-
Dalit rights activist Kanta Allaria launches own party in Ambala
Dalit rights activist Kanta Allaria launched her own political party, Mission Ekta Party, here on Saturday. She said that its goal is to implement the Constitution to empower citizens to rise above discrimination on caste lines. Allaria has contested several elections unsuccessfully with various political parties and as an independent. She was an active face in the farmer's agitation against the now-scrapped three farm laws.
-
Bengaluru Karaga to continue tradition of visiting dargah
Despite recent calls by right-wing groups demanding to keep the Muslim community away from Hindu festivals, the Bengaluru Karaga procession will continue the traditional visit to the Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Dargah in Cottonpet, organisers said on Saturday. The annual Bengaluru Karaga festival is returning to its full glory after a long break of two years due to the Covid pandemic. The procession also involves a visit to a Dargah.
