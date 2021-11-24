Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh Yadav announces 25 lakh financial assistance for kin of farmers who died during agitation
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav announces 25 lakh financial assistance for kin of farmers who died during agitation

Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh describes Akhilesh Yadav’s announcement as fake concern for farmers
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister from 2012 to 2017. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 08:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday announced financial assistance of 25 lakh to every family of those farmers who lost their lives in the agitation against the three new agriculture reform laws in the past one year.

The sum of 25 lakh would be given soon after formation of an SP government in Uttar Pradesh, a party spokesman said.

“SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has promised to give a sum of 25 lakh as Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi to the family of every farmer who died in the agitation against the three farm laws,” said SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary in a press statement issued here.

Chaudhary said former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has always remained sensitive towards the issues of farmers. He said the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government (2012-17) had implemented a number of welfare schemes for farmers.

He also said policies about remunerative prices, cheaper power to farmers, free irrigation and availability of fertilisers to farmers were the result of the policies of the SP government.

RELATED STORIES

He said under Akhilesh Yadav’s leadership, the SP was always with the farmers. The SP strongly opposed the three farm laws and farmers have been framed in different cases by the BJP government, Chaudhary said. He said a large number of farmers, too, went to jail during the period.

Uttar Pradesh government spokesman and senior minister Sidharth Nath Singh has meanwhile reacted sharply to the SP chief’s move as his “fake” concern for the farmers. Singh said the farmers understood this was another gimmick of the SP ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP