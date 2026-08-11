Akhilesh Yadav opposes Delimitation, FCRA Bills, attacks BJP

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday opposed the proposed Delimitation Bill and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Bill, accusing the Centre of using the foreign funding law to control institutions and target organisations, particularly those working among minorities.

Opposing the Delimitation Bill, Yadav questioned the Centre’s approach to redrawing constituencies and asked it to disclose how India’s land area and borders had changed since 2014. (FILE PHOTO)

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Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex in Delhi, Yadav alleged that the FCRA Bill would be used to harass organisations receiving foreign funds for legitimate social work. He also accused the BJP of being a “massive land-mafia party” and alleged illegal encroachment on vacant land and ponds across Uttar Pradesh. He claimed a BJP minister had taken control of an organisation in a major city in the state.

On Ayodhya, Yadav accused the BJP of “playing with people’s faith” by sharply increasing land prices and facilitating rapid sales.

He also questioned the government’s focus on regulating foreign funds while, he alleged, failing to prevent Indian money from being taken abroad. Referring to the BJP’s earlier promises to bring back black money, he asked what action had been taken against those who moved funds out of the country.

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{{^usCountry}} Opposing the Delimitation Bill, Yadav questioned the Centre’s approach to redrawing constituencies and asked it to disclose how India’s land area and borders had changed since 2014. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposing the Delimitation Bill, Yadav questioned the Centre’s approach to redrawing constituencies and asked it to disclose how India’s land area and borders had changed since 2014. {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to the recent attack on former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Yadav called it “deeply distressing” and said she should be provided full security. “If the government is orchestrating attacks on her, it is utterly condemnable,” he said.

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