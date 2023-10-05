Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP government on Sanjay Singh’s arrest
On Wednesday, Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged money laundering in the Delhi excise policy case.
Targeting the BJP government on the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed 100 crore people of the country are against it.
“Will the BJP government arrest all 100 crore?” he asked while talking to newspersons in Pratapgarh on the sidelines of the party’s ‘Lok Jagaran Abhiyaan’.
On Tuesday, after conducting a day-long search, seizures and detentions, Delhi Police arrested NewsClick founder and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty, firm’s human resources head, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
At the Pratapgarh event, the SP chief also said: “Give us back our pre-2014 prices of petrol. If they can’t do, then at least they should take the bulls off-roads.”
On the caste census demand, he said: “Caste census is important for the rights and dignity of all and the Samajwadi Party will now fight further for it.”