BSP, BJP hand in glove, Akhilesh warns voters

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asked the voters to be wary of the Bahujan Samaj Party ( BSP), which according to him, was hand in glove with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Akhilesh Yadav said the Samajwadi Party was taking all sections of people along, following the principles and ideals of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (HT file)

Yadav was speaking to media persons in Saharanpur after holding a roadshow in favour of the party’s candidate for the post of Mayor Noor Hasan Malik. Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was present at the conference, also urged the people to ensure victory of SP coalition candidates in the urban local bodies’elections scheduled on May 4 and 11.

At another press conference at Lucknow Press Club, former MLC and national secretary of SP Madhu Gupta and others listed development projects of the SP government in Lucknow. SP’s Mayor candidate Vandana Mishra made last ditch attempts to reach out to the voters.

In Saharanpur, Yadav said the Samajwadi Party was taking all sections of people along, following the principles and ideals of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. He said on the other hand, the BJP leaders were spreading hatred and dividing Hindus and Muslims. He said the BJP government had stopped the development works that the SP government launched in the state and added that it had failed to provide basic civic amenities to the people.

He said the BJP government had betrayed the people in the name of SMART cities and no facilities had been given to the public there. The BJP government had not been able to maintain cleanliness and appropriate facilities had not been provided to the medical colleges, he said.

He targeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath for not speaking on issues concerning cleanliness and the people’s problems in cities and said law and order was at its nadir in the state. He said the incidents of crime against women were consistently being reported.