AKTU, Siemens join hands to train 300 colleges in semiconductor design

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has joined forces with Siemens EDA, an electronic design automation software company, to equip engineering students with semiconductor expertise. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Thursday will extend software training to 300 colleges across the state, supporting India’s semiconductor mission.

Representational image (Sourced)

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Through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, Siemens will provide seven design software packages to the university, including Design Verification Bond, IC Nanometer Design Bond, PCB Design Bundle, Questa Advanced Formal Bond, Valour PCB Design Verif Bond, Aprisa P R Platform Bond, as well as 3D IC Design Bond. Software subscriptions will extend to affiliated institutions across the state, said Ruchak Dixit, vice president, country manager, Siemens EDA, at a press conference.

The partnership will directly support students in developing indigenous semiconductor technologies, Dixit said. “It will be especially beneficial for students of VLSI Design, Technology, Electronics, as well as Instrumentation,” he added.

A Centre of Excellence (CoE) will be established under the memorandum. Vice-chancellor Prof JP Pandey described the initiative as critical for student employability. “Students will be trained in semiconductor design, packaging, as well as automation. They will contribute to the central government’s Semiconductor Mission, helping reduce dependence on semiconductor imports,” Pandey said.

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{{^usCountry}} Siemens will conduct a Faculty Development Programme for faculty across AKTU, Lucknow University, Jaunpur University, Meerut University, as well as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay University. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siemens will conduct a Faculty Development Programme for faculty across AKTU, Lucknow University, Jaunpur University, Meerut University, as well as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay University. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Students completing the training will receive a certificate as part of a 2-credit skill development course spanning multiple semesters, Pandey said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students completing the training will receive a certificate as part of a 2-credit skill development course spanning multiple semesters, Pandey said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dixit noted that strengthening the semiconductor industry remains vital for the country’s broader development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dixit noted that strengthening the semiconductor industry remains vital for the country’s broader development. {{/usCountry}}

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