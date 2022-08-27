AKTU to adopt gaushalas for producing compressed biogas

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has requested the state government to help them adopt a couple of gaushalas so that they can use the waste to produce compressed biogas using advanced technology that can be used for multiple purposes.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, AKTU vice chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra said request has been sent to the government to allocate them a couple of gaushalas where the university could make use of advanced technology in preparing biogas or energy that could be used for other purposes.

He said the university is going to start the Centre of Excellence in wastewater management course. Under this, there would also be vocational courses including BTech, MTech, and PhD so that the students could gain expertise.

He said, “The biggest challenge that the whole world is facing is that of water crisis. Water scarcity is occurring due to indiscriminate exploitation of groundwater and depletion of water bodies. In such a situation, students will be able to contribute to the society and the country by becoming water entrepreneurs by acquiring expertise in this field.”

He said that at present, the focus of the Prime Minister and the chief minister is on entrepreneurship and innovation. The Innovation Hub of the university is working for innovation and startups across the state.

At present, the setting up of incubators has started in 15 engineering colleges in the state and about 11 of them have also got recognition. At the same time, the work of promoting 148 startups in private colleges is being done by the Innovation Hub.

“Efforts are being made so that people should be increasingly oriented towards entrepreneurship and innovation in the state,” said the VC. He said that not only the students of the university but also the people of the society who were doing something new for startups and new ideas would be encouraged and helped.

The vice chancellor informed the media about the upcoming university schemes and programmes. Prof Mishra said that the aim of the New Education Policy is that the students should not just look for a job by earning a degree, but become an entrepreneur themselves by using the knowledge of their studies.

Prof Mishra said the university was engaged in setting up the International Institute of Pharmacy and Bioengineering also so that all the pharmacy-related opportunities were available in the state.

Referring to the affiliation of colleges with the university, he said that the entire process was being made online to bring transparency and was time-bound.

He said the preparations were on to apply for the NAAC accreditation in October.

