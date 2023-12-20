AKTU’s inaugural Student Startup Awards to recognise innovation

For the first time, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will present the Student Startup Award to three of its students during the upcoming convocation on December 26. The award is exclusively dedicated to startup ventures initiated by university students. For Representation Only (HT FILE PHOTO)

This award will be given to students starting startups in three categories of the university. This award has been conceptualised by Innovation Hub under the direction of vice chancellor Prof JP Pandey. Governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel will honour the students by giving these awards.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In this, one award is to be given for the Best Woman Led Startup, second is best social Impact Startup Award and third is Best Tech Innovation Startup Award.

For the Best Woman Led Startup Award, it is necessary to have a woman director in the startup company with 25 percent stake. The Best Social Impact Award will be selected for the startup company working in social areas like health, Indian language, education, lifestyle whereas the Best Tech Innovation Startup Award will be given to the startup company working in the field of goods and services and digital platform by developing innovative, patented technology.

The purpose of the Startup Award being given by the university for the first time is to create inclination towards startup and innovation among the university students. This initiative will also inspire other students for startups.

According to dean of Innovation Hub, Anuj Kumar Sharma, this award is very important for startups. Maheep Singh, head of Innovation Hub, said this type of award will promote the culture of entrepreneurship among the students so that in the future, more and more students move towards startups and the startup pipeline remains intact in the state.