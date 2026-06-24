Aliganj fire reveals gaps in electrical safety reforms post-Levana tragedy

LUCKNOW Nearly four years after the devastating fire at Hotel Levana Suites in Lucknow prompted the UP government to order sweeping reforms in electrical safety oversight, another major fire in the Aliganj area has exposed how many of those directives remained largely unimplemented.

According to official data, UP has 26.26 lakh commercial electricity connections carrying a total load of 95.88 lakh kW. Nearly seven lakh of these connections have sanctioned loads above 50 kW and will be inspected in the first phase (Pic for representation)

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The state has now launched a massive audit of commercial electricity connections above 50 kW, covering nearly seven lakh establishments in the first phase. While the government describes the exercise as a preventive safety measure, consumer rights groups argue that it is effectively a belated attempt to enforce safety norms that were already mandated after the Levana tragedy.

According to official data, UP has 26.26 lakh commercial electricity connections carrying a total load of 95.88 lakh kW. Nearly seven lakh of these connections have sanctioned loads above 50 kW and will be inspected in the first phase. Lucknow alone has around 89,000 commercial connections drawing a combined load of 3.9 lakh kW.

Officials acknowledge that rapid urbanisation, rising power consumption and proliferation of commercial establishments have increased pressure on the state’s electrical infrastructure. However, consumer groups argue that the larger issue is the failure to implement periodic safety inspections already mandated under existing rules.

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{{^usCountry}} Sources in UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) said between June 1 and June 23, a total of 32,252 new commercial electricity connections were released across the state, including 796 in the Madhyanchal region. Yet, according to officials, mandatory safety clearances from the Directorate of Electrical Safety were either not obtained or not adequately verified in many cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources in UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) said between June 1 and June 23, a total of 32,252 new commercial electricity connections were released across the state, including 796 in the Madhyanchal region. Yet, according to officials, mandatory safety clearances from the Directorate of Electrical Safety were either not obtained or not adequately verified in many cases. {{/usCountry}}

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This has raised questions about whether the process of granting commercial electricity connections and ensuring subsequent safety compliance is functioning as intended.

The UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad has argued that the Aliganj fire is not merely an isolated incident but the outcome of years of neglect of safety recommendations.

According to the Parishad, had the SOPs recommended by additional chief secretary Mahesh Kumar Gupta on November 9, 2023, after the Levana incident implemented, the fire incident of Aliganj would have been averted.

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The UP government issued strict directives to improve electrical safety across public and commercial buildings following the tragic fire at Hotel Levana in Lucknow, which resulted in loss of life and property. The government said that electrical accidents often occur when mandatory inspections of high and extra-high voltage installations are not conducted within the prescribed three-year period.

Under the new instructions, all establishments must undergo periodic electrical inspections as mandated by the 1994 notification. Owners and managers of hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, high-rise residential complexes and office buildings have been directed to ensure that their electrical systems are inspected every three years. But this was never implemented.

Power distribution companies (discoms) are required to obtain NoC from the Electrical Safety Department before issuing permanent or temporary electricity connections to high-footfall public buildings. The Electrical Safety Directorate will prepare and maintain records of such establishments and verify their inspection status. Again this was never followed.

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The organisation has raised concerns over the absence of a robust monitoring mechanism to ensure that establishments comply with safety recommendations after obtaining electricity connections.

According to the Parishad, the current audit should not be viewed merely as a post-fire exercise but as an opportunity to establish a permanent system of compliance monitoring.

“The issue is not the absence of rules but the failure to enforce them,” representatives of the Upbhokta Parishad said.