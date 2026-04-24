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Aligarh: Doctors' strike over assault hits emergency services at AMU hospital

Aligarh: Doctors' strike over assault hits emergency services at AMU hospital

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 04:05 pm IST
PTI |
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Aligarh , Emergency medical services were severely affected here due to a strike by resident doctors of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University over an alleged assault on a female colleague, officials said on Friday.

Aligarh: Doctors' strike over assault hits emergency services at AMU hospital

The strike began on Thursday afternoon after a female patient allegedly assaulted a resident doctor, apparently angered by delays in medical investigation due to heavy rush.

Resident Doctors Association vice president Dr Akhtar Ali said there had been a spate of such incidents, raising serious safety concerns among doctors.

"We are feeling very insecure. After a similar incident recently, we were assured by the AMU and district authorities that a mobile police team and around 200 security personnel, including women staff, would be deployed at the hospital, but nothing has been done," he told reporters.

He also alleged that police was late in responding to the assault complaint.

AMU Proctor Naved Khan rubbished the allegation, saying an FIR was promptly registered at the Civil Lines Police Station against the patient and her husband.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Aligarh: Doctors' strike over assault hits emergency services at AMU hospital
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Aligarh: Doctors' strike over assault hits emergency services at AMU hospital
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