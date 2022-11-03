All Souls’ Day: Christians remember the departed, offer prayers

A number of Christian families gathered at the cemetery grounds of Lucknow to pray for the departed souls of their near and dear ones on All Souls’ Day on Wednesday.

As part of the tradition, people attended mass, offered prayers and lighted candles.

Carrying flowers and candles, people kept visiting the cemetery grounds all throughout the day.

On the occasion, the Lucknow Christian Burial Board made arrangements at Paper Mill Nishatganj cemetery and at Mall Avenue Sadar Cemetery for the people who visited the graves of their family members. Secretary of the Burial board JJ Joseph had coordinated with the representatives of all churches for the preparation of All Souls’ Day.

Volunteers were deputed to provide necessary help and guidance to the visitors, said Joseph.

Morris Kumar, president of Lucknow Christian Burial Board said that after covid, this year the footfall of visitors was much larger as compared to previous two years. He said the facility of e-rikshaw was also provided to the elderly people to commute easily. Few pastors were also deputed at both the cemeteries to help visitors conduct prayers.

The visitors kept on coming till late evening.

Lucknow Christian burial board members were also present at both the cemeteries to help the visitors and to get the things going smoothly.