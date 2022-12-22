All those visiting Taj Mahal to undergo Covid test

In the wake of surge in Covid cases in China and some other countries, the health department of Agra has expedited testing samples of those visiting the Taj Mahal, especially foreign visitors, for Covid. Domestic and foreign tourists in large numbers are visiting the 17th century monument every day in the ongoing peak season.

The health officials have also geared up for Covid testing at airports, railway stations and bus stands in Agra. “With worrying reports coming about rise in Covid-19 cases from China, the USA and Brazil, there are sufficient reasons for precautionary measures to be upped. Being a tourist city home to Taj Mahal, Agra receives huge number of foreign visitors which are in good number this winter as it is the peak season for tourism” said Agra’s chief medical officer (CMO) Dr AK Srivastava.

“With imminent threat of infection carried by those coming in, we have stepped up sample testing for Covid at airports, railway stations and bus stands. Presently, about 500 to 1000 samples are being tested daily at various locations, including the testing centre at the district hospital. We plan to increase the number of sample testing in case the need arises,” the CMO added.

“Understanding the sensitivity at Taj Mahal, we are making efforts to ensure that every visitor coming to the Taj undergoes Covid test. Those producing vaccination certificates are exempted accordingly. A special vigil is being kept on foreign nationals, especially those coming from the nations where Covid cases are being reported these days,” the CMO added.

“We are yet to receive specific guidelines from the state government but we have begun stressing wearing of masks and physical distancing,” he added. Meanwhile, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials have made an appeal to tourists to opt for online tickets for visiting the Taj Mahal to avoid gathering in queues at the ticket window and the entry gates of the monument.

“The online booking of entry tickets for Taj Mahal saves visitors from long queues at the ticket windows. Further, those coming with offline ticket purchased from the ticket window have to go through turnstile gates while those with online tickets have smooth entry with tickets scanned at entry gates and as such those with online tickets are less exposed to threats of infection,” said chief superintending archaeologist for ASI’s Agra circle Raj Kumar Patel. For the unversed, first five Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh were reported in Agra during the first wave of the pandemic in March 2020.

