All valuables donated by devotees accounted for, can be verified: Ram Temple Trust

Amid the ongoing Ram temple donation controversy, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has tried to dismiss all rumours related to overall financial management and offerings by devotees.

Swami Govind Dev Giri, treasurer, displays ornaments at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya. (ANI PHOTO)

The Trust has also emphasised that the alleged irregularities relate only to the cash offerings.

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In a statement released after Monday’s meeting, the Trust stated that since its establishment on February 5, 2020, all financial information has been periodically placed in the public domain.

In the statement, the Trust said it received ₹3,264 crore through the Nidhi Samarpan campaign and corpus donations, of which ₹2,370 crore was utilised for construction and capital expenditure.

“Out of the total amount of ₹3,264 crore received through the Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan (donation drive) and corpus donations, ₹2,370 crore has been utilised for construction and capital expenditure. From the beginning until March 31, 2026, a total offering of ₹582 crore was received, out of which ₹391 crore was utilised for operational expenses. The remaining balances are available in bank accounts. All this financial information has been presented by the trust to the media from time to time,” the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The trust also clarified that 2,926 offerings in the form of gold, silver and other valuables have been properly recorded in registers with date-wise entries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trust also clarified that 2,926 offerings in the form of gold, silver and other valuables have been properly recorded in registers with date-wise entries. {{/usCountry}}

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“In addition to cash, many devotees have offered donations to Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the form of physical items (in kind). A total of 2,926 such offerings have been received, all of which are recorded date-wise with complete details in a register. Their physical verification is conducted annually by an independent chartered accountant firm acting as an internal auditor. Receipts have been issued to all devotees who presented such offerings at the counter, and receipts were also given for offerings made outside the counter to all devotees who provided their donor details,” the statement said.

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“All devotees are requested that if anyone wishes to know the utilisation or verify their presented offering, they may fix a date and time with a trust official, visit Ayodhya, and verify their offering along with having a darshan of Lord Shri Ram Lalla. Silver items have been melted down into bars at the Government of India Mint, and the details of their original form, including photographs and weight, are available. Mint certificates detailing the purity of the silver and the total weight after melting are also available,” he said.

Rejecting what it described as attempts to exploit the controversy to undermine the Ram temple and the faith of devotees, the Trust issued an appeal to individuals, organisations and journalists possessing credible evidence of any irregularity to submit it directly to the SIT or other investigating agencies rather than making unverified public allegations.

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Despite the ongoing controversy, the Trust asserted that there has been no decline in the number of pilgrims visiting the Ram temple.

“Despite all the controversies and misinformation, there has been no decline in the number of devotees visiting the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for darshan, nor in their devotion. The arrival of devotees at the temple continues uninterrupted as before. This is proof that despite baseless and misleading allegations, the faith and trust of crores of Ram devotees remain unshakable,” the statement said.