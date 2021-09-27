Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Allahabad HC asks GB Nagar DM Suhas LY to explain ‘inaction’ in Rera cases
Allahabad HC asks GB Nagar DM Suhas LY to explain ‘inaction’ in Rera cases

The district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, Suhas LY, has been asked to explain his “inaction” in recovering certificates issued by the real estate regulatory authority (Rera) in several cases. The DM allegedly did not take any action in this case for the past 2.5 years
By Jitendra Sarin
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate, Suhas LY, said he has informed the Uttar Pradesh government that the action in the cases got delayed due to a delay in e-auction of properties, and he will also inform the court about this on October 4. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, Suhas LY, to appear before the court on October 4, to explain his inaction in recovering certificates issued by the real estate regulatory authority (Rera) in several cases.

“The district magistrate will come out with details of all the pending cases for a recovery, pursuant to the order passed by the Rera authority. This court will pass an appropriate order if no justification is found in the inaction of the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar... Due to the inaction of the district magistrate, unavoidable litigation is coming to this,” the court ruled on Monday.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Munishwar Nath Bhandari, and Justice Piyush Agrawal passed the order in a petition filed by Priya Kapahi, for recovering the advance money for her flat in Eco Village 4 in Greater Noida after the developer failed to give her possession of the flat.

The DM allegedly did not take any action in this case for the past 2.5 years.

In a separate case, the bench directed the sub-divisional magistrate of Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar, to appear before the court on September 28, to explain why no action has been taken to execute an order of the Rera authority. “It seems to be a deliberate move. An explanation is to be given by the officer, and if the justification is not found to be appropriate, the court will take action against the erring officer,” observed the court.

Reacting to this, the DM said, “We have informed the state government that the action in RC cases got delayed due to a delay in e-auction of properties. We will also inform the court about this.”

