Allahabad HC denies bail to Chinese man caught with forged Indian IDs

The Allahabad high court has rejected the bail plea of a Chinese citizen who was caught living in India with forged identification documents. The court, which observed that the applicant might have committed several offences in India, stated there were chances that he might leave the country illegally if he was released on bail, as another co-accused had done so and was still untraceable. At the time of arrest, a forged passport and Aadhaar card in the name of Laakpa Sherpa were recovered from him. (For representation)

The court also considered the fact that India did not have an extradition treaty with China.

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal dismissed the bail application filed by Xue Fei @ Koei, a Chinese citizen.

Dismissing the bail plea, the court observed, “...it is clear that there is material in the case diary which shows that the applicant was staying in India on the basis of a forged passport and Aadhaar card, was involved in the illegal extraction of mobile chips and processors and sending them to China, was indirectly involved in economic offences and was causing threat to the economic interest of India.”

“This Court cannot ignore the relationship of India with China… there are chances that if the applicant is released on bail, he may leave the country illegally, as co-accused Tansong Dorji has already left and is still untraceable. One more fact is relevant that India and China have no extradition treaty. Therefore, if the applicant left the country illegally, it would not be possible to bring him to justice,” observed the court.

As per the prosecution, Xue Fei was arrested on June 14, 2022, based on information provided by two Chinese men—Yuyan Heyang and Loo Long—who were caught earlier while trying to enter India through Nepal. At the time of arrest, a forged passport and Aadhaar card in the name of Laakpa Sherpa were recovered from him.

A case was registered against him on the same date in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The sections invoked in the FIR include Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 467 (forgery) of the IPC, and the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and the IT Act.