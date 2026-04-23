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Allahabad HC flags shortage of ventilators in UP hospitals

Allahabad HC flags shortage of ventilators in UP hospitals

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 12:57 am IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, A Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday raised serious concerns over the shortage of ventilators in hospitals, observing that statistical claims hold little value if critical care equipment is not accessible to patients in time.

Allahabad HC flags shortage of ventilators in UP hospitals

Hearing a PIL, a division bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla questioned whether any hospital could state on affidavit that a ventilator would be provided promptly whenever required.

The court remarked that if such assurance cannot be given, the data submitted on ventilator availability becomes meaningless.

The bench stressed that the focus should be on ensuring adequate availability of ventilators so that no life is lost due to their shortage.

It expressed dissatisfaction with the figures placed before it, noting that there was an apparent absence of a mechanism to assess actual demand and determine the number of ventilators required for life-saving treatment.

The court asked the state government to clarify the proportion of the state budget allocated to healthcare and provide details regarding the status of medical infrastructure.

It also flagged concerns over the low salaries of government doctors, noting that this leads to migration towards private hospitals, thereby affecting public healthcare services.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC flags shortage of ventilators in UP hospitals
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC flags shortage of ventilators in UP hospitals
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