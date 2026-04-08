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Allahabad HC grants interim relief to ex-UP CMO by staying trial proceedings

Allahabad HC grants interim relief to ex-UP CMO by staying trial proceedings

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 09:28 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, The Allahabad High Court granted interim relief to former chief medical officer Dr Anil Kumar Shukla by staying ongoing prosecution proceedings in three cases linked to the National Rural Health Mission .

Allahabad HC grants interim relief to ex-UP CMO by staying trial proceedings

The cases are pending before a Special Judge of the Central Bureau of Investigation in Ghaziabad. The court has directed the CBI to file its reply by the first week of May.

A bench of Justice Rajeev Singh passed the order on Tuesday on three separate petitions filed by Shukla under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita .

According to the prosecution, the cases, registered by the CBI in New Delhi, relate to alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines and equipment between 2007 and 2009, resulting in loss to the government exchequer. Chargesheets have already been filed in all three matters.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Nandit Srivastava argued that there was no concrete evidence against Shukla. He submitted that a discharge application filed before the trial court remains pending, prompting the petitioner to move the high court. He also contended that Shukla, given his advanced age, was being subjected to unnecessary harassment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC grants interim relief to ex-UP CMO by staying trial proceedings
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC grants interim relief to ex-UP CMO by staying trial proceedings
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