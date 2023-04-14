UP: No HC relief to Mukhtar Ansari’s sons in enemy property case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected anticipatory bail application of Umar Ansari, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a case related with enemy property. The court passed the order on Thursday (April 13). In this case, an FIR was lodged at Hazratganj police station here in August 2020. The land belonged to one Mohammad Waseem, who migrated to Pakistan after the Partition of India. (For Representation)

The bench also dismissed a plea of Mukhtar’s other son Abbas Ansari, who is an MLA from Mau (Sadar), seeking quashing of chargesheet in the same case. The case is related with the enemy property in Jiamau area in the state capital which Mukhar Ansari and his two sons had fraudulently acquired.

The land belonged to one Mohammad Waseem, who migrated to Pakistan after the Partition of India. Thereafter, this property was registered as an enemy property in records of the state government. The court observed that despite being aware of the fact that it was an enemy property, Mukhtar Ansari and his sons used their influence and resorted to fraudulent means to get the property registered in their names.