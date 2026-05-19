Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the alliance with its partners would continue in upcoming elections, stressing that the focus remains on securing victory rather than merely distributing seats.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

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Speaking at a media house conclave in Lucknow, he said his party has rich experience managing alliances and has always ensured that its partners benefit from the arrangement.

“We have entered into many alliances. The Samajwadi Party has always ensured gains for its allies. We have never betrayed anyone. The alliance that exists today will continue ahead,” he declared.

When asked about jointly campaigning with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Yadav reiterated his commitment to the existing alliance framework, underscoring that the “victory not seats” approach would guide the partnership in future polls.

Yadav’s remarks assume significance amid discussions over opposition unity and possible seat-sharing arrangements for the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh due next year.

In a message to his party leaders and workers, the SP chief urged them to maintain dignity and decorum in their language and conduct. “We must not say anything that hurts the sentiments of any individual or community,” he said, asking them to respond with patience if anyone is offended.

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{{^usCountry}} Reiterating the importance of unity, he redefined ‘Pichhde, Dalits, Alpsankhyak’ (PDA) saying it also stands for ‘Prem (love)’, ‘Daya (compassion)’ and ‘Apnapan (affection)’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reiterating the importance of unity, he redefined ‘Pichhde, Dalits, Alpsankhyak’ (PDA) saying it also stands for ‘Prem (love)’, ‘Daya (compassion)’ and ‘Apnapan (affection)’. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Moreover, Yadav attacked the BJP government on the issues of rising inflation and the NEET paper leak. He claimed that distressed farmers, labourers, unemployed youth, and the common man are burdened by rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The SP chief alleged that the BJP snatched reservation rights in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers and wronged Shiksha Mitras. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, Yadav attacked the BJP government on the issues of rising inflation and the NEET paper leak. He claimed that distressed farmers, labourers, unemployed youth, and the common man are burdened by rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The SP chief alleged that the BJP snatched reservation rights in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers and wronged Shiksha Mitras. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He alleged that the NEET paper leak affected nearly 20 lakh students across the country, including around 4 lakh in Uttar Pradesh. “When their families are counted, millions are angry with the BJP,” he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that the NEET paper leak affected nearly 20 lakh students across the country, including around 4 lakh in Uttar Pradesh. “When their families are counted, millions are angry with the BJP,” he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yadav accused the BJP of failing on multiple fronts. “Even jewellery shops have been forced to shut down,” he alleged. The SP chief expressed concern over women’s safety, citing NCRB data to claim that women and girls in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, remain highly vulnerable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav accused the BJP of failing on multiple fronts. “Even jewellery shops have been forced to shut down,” he alleged. The SP chief expressed concern over women’s safety, citing NCRB data to claim that women and girls in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, remain highly vulnerable. {{/usCountry}}

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Akhilesh Yadav said the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) lies at the very core of the Sanatani tradition. “We embrace everyone and move forward together with everyone—this is the true essence of Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

PCS aspirants meet SP chief

A delegation of PCS aspirants met the SP president on Tuesday. It handed over a memorandum regarding reforms in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s examination system and the resolution of issues faced by the aspirants.

On the occasion, Akhilesh Yadav extended his support and assured them if a Samajwadi government is formed in UP next year, these issues will be resolved on a priority basis.

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