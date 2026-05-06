All-veg ODOC set to give Uttar Pradesh delicacies a fillip

From Agra’s iconic ‘petha’ and Mathura’s famous ‘peda’ and ‘chhapan bhog’ to Varanasi’s ‘thandai’, ‘lassi’, ‘Banarsi paan’ and ‘kachori’, Lucknow’s ‘rabri’, and Jaunpur’s ‘imarti’, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet has prepared a diverse culinary map under its newly approved ‘One District-One Cuisine’ (ODOC) scheme aimed at promoting and marketing traditional delicacies across the state. The UP cabinet on Monday approved the scheme aimed at promoting and marketing traditional cuisines from across the state. (For Representation)

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved the scheme aimed at promoting and marketing traditional cuisines from across the state. Notably, the exhaustive list comprises only vegetarian items. However, Lucknow’s ‘galawati kebab’, ‘Awadhi biryani’, ‘nahari kulcha’, ‘Kakori kebab’, ‘sheermal’ and ‘Moradabadi biryani’ are some of the non-vegetarian dishes Uttar Pradesh is known for.

On January 24 this year, Union home minister Amit Shah launched the ODOC initiative in Uttar Pradesh, aimed at giving a distinct identity to the traditional food and beverage specialities of each district, on the lines of the state’s flagship ‘One District, One Product’ programme.

“The objective is to increase the presence of UP’s cuisines on India’s and the world’s food platter by improving quality, packaging, branding and marketing practices,” said Shashi Bhushan Lal Susheel, principal secretary, UP MSME and Export Promotion department.

A senior MSME official said many factors were considered before the ODOC list was finalised. These included branding, packaging, and passing benefits to the rightful claimants.

Talks were held with online aggregators for ODOC marketing so that products can be easily transported. He said cuisine mapping is underway and every district will have its signature dish. Almost every UP district is famous for some specific cuisine.

There are hundreds of such cuisines but they have got limited recognition outside the state or country. Through the ODOC scheme, these historical and delicious cuisines of all 75 districts of UP will be presented to the world, the officer added.

According to officials, the curated list prominently features a wide array of regional specialities, including ‘makkhan mishri’ from Mathura, ‘dalmoth’ from Agra, ‘baati-chokha’ and ‘litti-chokha’ from the eastern districts of Ballia-Gorakhpur and ‘malai makhan’ from central Uttar Pradesh. Dairy-based sweets, khoya delicacies and jaggery-based products dominate the list.

In western Uttar Pradesh, items such as ‘ghewar’, ‘rewari’, ‘gajak’ and ‘kachori’ from districts like Meerut, Baghpat and Ghaziabad have been included. Central districts such as Kanpur, Lucknow and Hardoi feature ‘samosa’, ‘laddoo’, ‘malai makhan’ and ‘dalmoth’, while eastern districts including Gorakhpur, Deoria and Kushinagar highlight jaggery-based sweets, ‘dahi-chura’ and ‘maalpua’.

Officials said the initiative will focus on improving quality, enhancing shelf life and developing export opportunities, while offering subsidies of up to 25% (capped at ₹20 lakh) to artisans and entrepreneurs.

The government has earmarked ₹150 crore for the scheme’s implementation, which is expected to generate employment, boost local food industries and provide national and global recognition to Uttar Pradesh’s traditional cuisines.

CM Yogi Adityanath announced the ODOC initiative on November 8 last year, following Unesco’s recognition of Lucknow among select global cities for its culinary heritage. The CM said the honour reflected not only Lucknow’s food culture but also the diverse cuisine of Uttar Pradesh.

With the aim of imparting new dimensions to these identified delicacies, various schemes pertaining to financial assistance, technical training, and marketing support will be implemented concurrently.

On non-inclusion of non-vegetarian food in ODOC list, Pushpesh Pant, president, Cuisine Society of India, and food historian said, “I find this exercise laughable and not worthy of serious comment. Also the word cuisine is misunderstood. There should at least be a dish that is distinctly identifiable. Besides, districts are carved out periodically from existing districts tearing apart their shared cultural culinary inheritance. Food doesn’t recognise man made borders.”