Amazed to see the industry swiftly bouncing back: Ramiz

Reality TV personality Ramiz King is gearing up to be back in India and start his journey as an actor. Born in Afghanistan, the citizen of Australia is working on Hindi language to fit into the industry.

Before lockdown, he has done reality shows Love School-4 and Ace of Space-2. The youngster says, “I enjoy reality shows but now I need to expand my horizon. I have decided to shift my focus towards acting and evolve further. I need to make myself relevant and can’t just depend on reality TV.”

On his prep for the same he says, “I am working on my dialect and ascent. I am taking diction classes and brushing my acting skills. I am auditioning for acting projects and simultaneously working on producing shows with leading streaming platforms in which I can also do act.”

Ramiz was a contestant at the Afghanistan version of Bigg Boss which he also co-produced. “I have enjoyed doing both the reality shows in India. Unfortunately, due to pandemic, I could not be a part of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi even after signing a contract with them. That would have been my next step towards Bigg Boss.”

He left India in February. “As the corona cases started to resurface, I began to face visa issues and so I had to return to Australia. Since then, I am here working on my personal projects. Still the visa formalities are very stringent. So, besides acting and reality shows assignments, I have got involved with a group of people in India to produce shows. I am amazed to see the industry bouncing back in India despite the ongoing pandemic.”

Telling us about his local connect, he says, “I have a very strong Indian connection. My father was a professor at the foreign languages department at Jawaharlal Nehru University and I have good memories of visiting him when he was living in Noida. That’s when my connect with India started and I dreamt of working there.”