Amid frequent power outages, transformer failures and mounting consumer complaints across several neighbourhoods, power authorities have prepared a ₹1,220-crore infrastructure expansion plan aimed at preventing a repeat of the crisis and meeting the growing electricity needs of Lucknow.

Amid outages, LESA plans ₹1,220-crore power infrastructure upgrade

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The proposal comes after electricity demand touched record levels during the recent summer months, exposing weaknesses in the city’s ageing transmission network. Several substations operated beyond their designed capacity, resulting in repeated tripping, voltage fluctuations and prolonged disruptions in many areas.

Officials of the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) have proposed four new high-capacity transmission substations and supporting infrastructure to strengthen the city’s power network before demand outpaces supply capabilities.

The project is expected to benefit nearly 50 lakh residents and support future demand from upcoming townships, technology parks, commercial centres and institutional developments.

Officials said the expansion has become necessary as Lucknow’s rapid urbanisation is placing unprecedented pressure on power infrastructure originally designed for a much smaller population. Areas along Sultanpur Road, Hardoi Road and the Agra Expressway have witnessed extensive residential and commercial growth in recent years, while several Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) townships are expected to add thousands of new consumers over the next decade.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The demand growth we are witnessing today is only the beginning. Infrastructure has to be built ahead of future requirements rather than after the system comes under stress,” said LESA (Amausi zone) chief engineer Ram Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The demand growth we are witnessing today is only the beginning. Infrastructure has to be built ahead of future requirements rather than after the system comes under stress,” said LESA (Amausi zone) chief engineer Ram Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The largest component of the plan is a 765 kV transmission substation proposed at IT City on Sultanpur Road. Estimated to cost ₹600 crore, the facility will be developed on nearly 53 acres and is expected to serve as the main transmission hub for one of Lucknow’s fastest-growing urban corridors.

A 400 kV transmission substation has been proposed at Varun Vihar at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore. Two additional 220 kV substations, costing around ₹160 crore each, are planned at Wellness City and Naimish Vihar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said land for the substations and transmission centres has already been identified and technical surveys are underway. Subject to approvals and land transfer, construction is expected to begin next year and be completed by 2028-29.

Land has also been identified for three additional substations at Sadrauna, Prabhatpuram and Sikrohi along the rapidly developing Hardoi Road and Agra Expressway corridors.

The move is expected to ease pressure on overloaded substations at Kabir Nagar, Sarosa, Sharda Nagar, Shakuntala Mishra, FCI, Basant Kunj and Dubagga.

Brahmpal, superintending engineer (technical), Amausi zone, said land had been identified and work would begin as planned. Chief engineer (transmission) Akhilesh Srivastava said technical evaluations were underway, while Ram Kumar reiterated that rapid urbanisation along Lucknow’s growth corridors had made major investment in power infrastructure unavoidable.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}