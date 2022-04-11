Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amid price rise, 60 kg lemons,40 kg onions and 38kg garlic reported stolen from warehouse in UP's Shahjahanpur
lucknow news

Amid price rise, 60 kg lemons,40 kg onions and 38kg garlic reported stolen from warehouse in UP’s Shahjahanpur

The alleged theft took place after the green grocer stored the vegetables in a warehouse after closing his shop at Bajariya Sabzi Mandi on Sunday night
The green grocer, Manoj Kashyap, who reported the theft from his warehouse in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. (SOURCED IMAGE )
Published on Apr 11, 2022 09:46 PM IST
ByOliver Fredrick, Lucknow

Amid price rise, even fruits and vegetables seem to have become a lucrative target for criminals, so much so that thieves allegedly fled with 60kg lemons, 40kg onions and 38kg garlic from a warehouse under the Tilhar police station limits in Shajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Bemused by the incident, the local police at the Tilhar police station said they are investigating the matter.

“We got a call from a green grocer complaining about the theft of lemons, onions and garlic,” said Umesh Singh Solanki, inspector of Tilhar police station.

According to the police, the incident was reported by green grocer Manoj Kashyap on Monday. The alleged theft took place after he stored the vegetables in a warehouse after closing his shop at Bajariya Sabzi Mandi on Sunday night.

Kashyap, resident of Bahadurganj Mohalla, informed the police 60kg lemons, 48kg onions and 38 kg garlic were missing from the warehouse and the lock of the premises was found open. Some other belongings too were missing from the warehouse, he said.

Solanki mentioned the skyrocketing prices of vegetables as a possible reason for the theft. Lemon is currently priced at around 280 per kg.

Solanki also said the shop owner is yet to file a formal police complaint in the matter.

