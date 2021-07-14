Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Angry villagers attack forest guards after tiger killed two in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve
lucknow news

Angry villagers attack forest guards after tiger killed two in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

: Day after two villagers were killed in a tiger attack in Deoria range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, enraged villagers on Tuesday attacked some forest guards who were there in search of big cats
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 12:00 AM IST
HT Image

: Day after two villagers were killed in a tiger attack in Deoria range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, enraged villagers on Tuesday attacked some forest guards who were there in search of big cats.

Two forest guards were injured in the attack. The forest department has decided to lodge a police complaint against unidentified persons regarding the attack.

“A team of forest guards conducting combing operations in the area were attacked by some miscreants. Our personnel escaped the attack with minor injuries,” said deputy director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) Naveen Khandelwal.

According to locals the incident occurred at around 8 am in the morning when the forest guards asked a group of men standing on the edge of the forest to vacate the area. “There were around a dozen men who hurled abuses towards the guards and tried to manhandle them. They got into the skirmish when more forest guards reached the spot,” said a local resident

The incident took place hardly a kilometre away from the spot where two people were killed in a man-tiger conflict late on Sunday night. Another man who was travelling with the duo climbed on a tree and spent his night perched on the tree to avoid being killed by the big cat.

After the bodies were recovered on Monday, forest department has set up motion sensor cameras in the area to identify and track the predator. Combing operation in buffer zone is also being conducted. As per forest officials, an adult female tiger, which was seen in the area with her cubs, was behind the attack. Forest officials believe that the big cat has moved towards the buffer zone after the attack.

The forest department along with the local administration is also planning to launch awareness campaign in nearby villages to mitigate possibility of man-tiger conflict.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP