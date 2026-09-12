Ankit Baliyan murder: Khap leaders seek arrests, probe into wider conspiracy by Oct 5

Khap and community leaders on Saturday sought concrete action from Shamli police by October 5 in the murder case of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, 31, calling for the arrest of the absconding shooters and a probe into the alleged conspiracy, motive and wider criminal network behind the killing.

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The demand was raised at a meeting at the collectorate auditorium attended by khap representatives, members of the Jat community and other elders. The delegation later met district magistrate and superintendent of police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh.

Community representatives sought immediate security for Baliyan’s family and action against those allegedly circulating threats and objectionable content targeting them on social media. They also urged police to investigate anyone whose involvement emerges during the probe rather than limiting the investigation to those already named as accused.

Gathwala khap chief Baba Shyam Singh said the community wanted an impartial investigation and did not want anyone targeted solely on the basis of allegations. “Who is guilty and who is innocent should be decided through investigation and the judicial process,” he said, adding that the aim was to ensure no genuine culprit escaped while no innocent person was implicated.

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{{^usCountry}} Baliyan khap chief Baba Naresh Tikait called for completion of all pending legal action and sought a clear roadmap from police on the progress of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baliyan khap chief Baba Naresh Tikait called for completion of all pending legal action and sought a clear roadmap from police on the progress of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Shamli superintendent of police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh said several police teams were conducting raids at suspected hideouts of the absconding accused. Property attachment proceedings against them would be initiated within September, he said.

The SP said legal proceedings against accused persons for whom rewards and other measures had already been announced were also underway. If required, police would seek court permission to question an accused currently lodged in jail and record his statement, he added.

Singh said police were examining the role of every person connected with the case and assured that anyone found involved would face action according to law.

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Police deployment remains in the village, and personnel are instructed to monitor suspicious activity and prevent the accused from evading arrest, he said.