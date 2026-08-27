Ankit Balyan killing: Murder-themed song at centre of probe; Gogi gang claim under lens

A murder-themed song posted by 32-year-old Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan about an hour before he was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli is at the centre of the police probe into his killing, with investigators examining whether the post has any connection with the murder.

Ankit Balyan was shot dead around 7pm on Wednesday. CCTV footage showed around four assailants arriving on two motorcycles and firing approximately 18 rounds. (File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police are particularly examining a video Balyan posted on social media around an hour before the shooting. In the video, recorded from a vehicle, he is seen singing a song containing references to murder. Investigators are trying to establish whether the post was merely a music-related upload or had any connection with the killing.

Balyan was shot dead around 7pm on Wednesday. CCTV footage showed around four assailants arriving on two motorcycles and firing approximately 18 rounds. One bullet struck Balyan in the head, killing him at the scene, additional director general (law and order) Amitabh Yash said on Thursday.

Soon after the murder, a social-media post surfaced claiming that the Gogi gang was behind the attack and naming Bholu Shahpuriya as the alleged perpetrator. Police are verifying the authenticity of the account and the claim.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Immediately following the incident, a social media post surfaced claiming that the Gogi gang was responsible for the attack and identifying an individual named Bholu Shahpuriya as the perpetrator. The authenticity of the social media post is currently being verified,” Yash said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Immediately following the incident, a social media post surfaced claiming that the Gogi gang was responsible for the attack and identifying an individual named Bholu Shahpuriya as the perpetrator. The authenticity of the social media post is currently being verified,” Yash said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said such claims could also be made by criminal gangs to enhance their influence or create confusion during an investigation.

“Gangs often carry out such acts—or claim responsibility for them—to expand their sphere of influence,” the ADG said.

The probe has been expanded to Shamli, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar, while four police teams have been sent to Haryana to trace the suspected shooters and establish their movements before and after the crime. The Special Task Force (STF) is assisting the district police in analysing technical and intelligence inputs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The UP Police are investigating the matter, and we hope to solve the case soon. The UP STF has also been deployed to assist in the investigation,” Yash said.

Investigators are analysing CCTV footage, mobile phone data and location records, besides examining Balyan’s contacts, previous disputes and possible threats. A dispute he allegedly had with another singer in Rohtak around six months ago is among the leads being examined.

Another lead is an FIR registered against Balyan and around 40 supporters in July 2023 after an allegedly unauthorised roadshow in Shamli involving a convoy of cars and motorcycles.

The victim’s family, however, has not made any specific allegations or named a suspect, the ADG said.

“The family has not yet levelled specific allegations against anyone, nor have they named any suspects,” Yash said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police are consequently keeping several possible motives open, including personal or professional enmity, an old dispute, contract killing and gang rivalry. The immediate focus is on identifying the shooters and determining who planned or facilitated the attack.

“The police are gathering technical data and ground-level intelligence, aiming to swiftly identify the perpetrators and the gang involved so that appropriate action can be taken,” Yash said.

The nature of the attack has also led investigators to examine possible parallels with the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, in which organised criminal networks were investigated. Police, however, have not established any connection between the two cases.

Balyan’s post-mortem examination was conducted late Wednesday night under videography and his body was handed over to his family on Thursday morning. Around 30 policemen have been deployed outside his residence in Bantikhhera village.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Who was Ankit Balyan?

A native of Bantikhhera village in Shamli, Balyan had earlier lived in Sonipat but had been staying with his family in the village for several months. His father, Satbir, is a retired soldier and his mother, Amaresh, is a homemaker. He was the elder of two brothers, married and had no children.

He had gained popularity through Haryanvi music and YouTube, particularly after the release of “Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan” in February 2023. The song was subsequently banned.

Gogi gang’s links

The Gogi gang is associated with gangster Jitendra Mann alias Gogi, a resident of Delhi’s Alipur area, and has been linked to criminal activities in Delhi-NCR and parts of Haryana.

The gang had a longstanding rivalry with the Tillu gang, with the feud dating back to around 2010 and being linked to several violent incidents. Gogi was killed inside Delhi’s Rohini court complex in September 2021 during a court appearance. Two shooters dressed as lawyers who had opened fire on him were also killed in retaliatory police firing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Investigators are examining whether the social-media claim reflects actual gang involvement, an attempt to claim credit for the killing or a deliberate effort to mislead the police. No gang connection or motive has been established so far.