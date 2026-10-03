Ankit Balyan murder: Police hunt man who supplied guns, bike to shooters

The investigation into the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan, 32, in Shamli has led police to a Sonipat resident, Sujal, who allegedly supplied pistols, country-made firearms and a motorcycle to the two shooters later killed in a police encounter, officials said.

Deceased Ankit Balyan (Sourced)

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Shamli superintendent of police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh said police teams were conducting raids at Sujal’s possible hideouts, including in Sonipat, and efforts were on to arrest him. “Sujal’s arrest is being actively pursued. His questioning is expected to shed light on the conspiracy, procurement of weapons and vehicle, and the links between the accused,” the SP said.

According to police, Sujal’s name surfaced during the interrogation and investigation following the arrest of Sonipat resident Rohit alias Ladla two days ago. Investigators learnt that Sujal was allegedly with Rohit during the period relevant to the crime and had arranged the weapons and motorcycle used by shooters Mohit and Sumit.

Police are now trying to establish who instructed Sujal to arrange the weapons and motorcycle and where they were procured. Investigators are also examining the relationship between Rohit and Sujal and whether their alleged involvement extended beyond arranging logistics to planning and executing the murder.

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{{^usCountry}} Balyan was shot dead on the evening of August 26 near Verma Market on Nala Patri in Shamli Kotwali area while returning from a gym. Police said armed assailants targeted him before fleeing. Investigators examined CCTV footage from the area and formed teams to identify the shooters and trace their associates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Balyan was shot dead on the evening of August 26 near Verma Market on Nala Patri in Shamli Kotwali area while returning from a gym. Police said armed assailants targeted him before fleeing. Investigators examined CCTV footage from the area and formed teams to identify the shooters and trace their associates. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Mohit and Sumit were killed in an encounter on August 31 during the investigation into the murder. The probe has since expanded to those who allegedly provided logistical support to the shooters.

With Rohit arrested and Sujal being traced, investigators are examining whether the two men were involved only in arranging weapons and the motorcycle or had a larger role in the conspiracy.