Anti-polythene drive: LMC to bare fangs, impose fines on stockists soon

In its drive against single-use plastic (polythene), the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will shift gears and begin imposing heavy penalties on those guilty of storing polythene, from July 4.

Currently, the LMC is carrying out an anti-polythene drive but without imposing fines just to make people aware, said additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh.

He said, “The LMC will not take strict action till July 3. Right now, we are requesting traders and vendors to hand over polythene to us. We shall begin imposing fines from Monday.”

Besides plastic carry bags, the list of banned single-use plastic items include items like PVC banners less than 100microns thick, balloon sticks, flags, earbuds with plastic sticks, plates , candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, trays, wrapping or packaging films on sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets. If any of these things are found in any shop then action will be taken against the shopkeeper, said Singh.

In 2018, the UP Cabinet had approved the solid waste management policy, according to which the use of polythene less than 50 microns had been restricted.

