Anupriya targets Akhilesh on Apna Dal’s foundation day

Union minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel on Saturday targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that he should be blamed for the division of the Apna Dal while reiterating her old demands for a caste census and separate ministry for the welfare of backward castes.

Union minister of state and Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel. (HT file)

“Today the same SP which talks of PDA had played a role in our party’s division. In 2002, SP leaders got 3 of our lawmakers to defect and join them. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always pushed for the cause of dalits and backwards,” she said at the Apna Dal’s foundation day that was celebrated in Ayodhya on Saturday.

The attack on Akhilesh Yadav was significant as the SP chief was the chief guest at the foundation event organised by other faction of the party—Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)—headed by Sonelal Patel’s wife Krishna Patel. Anupriya’s sister Pallavi Patel is an SP lawmaker from Kaushambi’s Sirathu assembly segment. Anupriya Patel is the president of Apna Dal (S).

Listing how the BJP under Modi had accorded respect to backwards, Anupriya said, “The PM ensured that the medical college in Pratapgarh was named after Apna Dal founder Dr Sonelal Patel, constitutional status for backward classes commission and implementing OBC reservation in NEET exam.”

NEET stands for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test conducted by National Testing Agency for admission to medical courses in the country. Over her old demands, including caste census, she said, “Since its formation, Apna Dal has strived for social justice for poor and marginalised and thus has always stood for caste census. Even after 75 years of independence, the representation of OBCs and Dalits is not commensurate with their population. Caste census would be the only way forward to provide them justice.”

“On the lines of minority welfare, there should also be a ministry of backward classes’ welfare. We also want adequate representation of OBCs and dalits in judiciary,” she said. Apna Dal (S) leader Ashish Patel, the cabinet minister in the Yogi 2.0, also spoke on the occasion.

