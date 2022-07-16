Apparel park in Lucknow in 1000 acres: MSME minister

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has approved a plan for a mega textile park in 1000 acres in Malihabad area in the state capital.

The project will come up under the PM Mitra scheme of the centre for which the Modi government will give financial assistance of ₹1000 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The project would ensure employment for around five lakh people, Rakesh Sachan, MSME minister in the state government, told media persons on Friday.

Sachan presented achievements of his ministry during 100 days of the government.

“The apparel park will come up in 1000 acres in Malihabad. The project will generate employment for around five lakh people,” Sachan said.

Apparel Park in Noida

Another mega apparel park will come up in Noida for which land has been allotted. The project has attracted investment of ₹3000 crore for 115 units. Around two lakh people will get jobs.

GST issue

All problems of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) industrialists related with the GST would be addressed in the new MSME policy of the state government which would be unveiled soon, Sachan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Yogi Adityanath government has announced to roll out a new MSME policy soon as part of its plan to promote industrialisation in the state.

“All GST related issues will be addressed in the new MSME policy. Industrialists have been raising issues related with net GST calculation. This issue will be addressed,” Rakesh Sachan told media persons.

According to government sources, the state government would adopt policy of the Gujarat government on this issue.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME and Manish Chauhan, director, industries were also present.

MSME units

The MSME minister informed that in the first 100 days of government, 73 new MSME units were set up according to the MSME Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sachan added that 1,20,217 units of the state were registered at the Udyam Registration portal of the union government.

Flatted factory complex

The government has approved flatted factory complex in Agra, Kanpur and Gorakhpur. In Agra and Kanpur, they are ready for inauguration.

The flatted factories are multi-storeyed complexes in which non-polluting industrial units can operate. This concept is adopted to ensure easy availability of land for industries.

Loan distribution

In a loan mela organised on June 30, loans worth ₹16000 crore were disbursed among 1.90 lakh beneficiaries for various self-employment projects.

Common facility centres

These centres were inaugurated in Azamgarh, Siddharth Nagar, Sitapur, Ambedkar Nagar and Agra.

Tool kit distribution

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the ODOP scheme, 40,000 artisans were handed over tool kits free of cost and were imparted training

Bank loan

Around 2313 loan applications were accepted by banks and loan was disbursed to 1120 beneficiaries.