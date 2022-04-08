‘Apprenticeship fair’ in all the districts of UP on April 21

‘Apprenticeship Fairs’ will be organised in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh on April 21 to connect more youths with various training programmes. The fair will be organised in each district’s nodal government industrial training institute, and the timing of the fair will be from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm to maintain uniformity across the entire state

MSME additional chief secretary, Navneet Sehgal, and principal secretary, vocational education and skill development, Amrit Abhijat, issued the guidelines to all the divisional commissioners/district magistrates for conducting the fair.

The district-wise progress of the fair will be updated after every two hours on the online system prepared by the PMU constituted in the directorate.

All the deputy commissioners, district industries and export promotion centre will ensure that the apprentice vacancies in the registered establishments are counted and displayed on the portal www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.