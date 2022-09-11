Around 80% DElEd seats remain vacant in U.P. after second phase
Most candidates opt for BEd as it gives them eligibility for not just applying for vacancies in government-run primary and upper primary schools but also in secondary schools of the state
Colleges in Uttar Pradesh offering Diploma in Elementary Education or DElEd, formerly known as BTC course, are struggling to find interested candidates willing to enrol in the programme.
After two phases of admissions, mere 45,153 candidates have taken admission to DElEd course in 2022-23 session, reveals information about admission received after the conclusion of the second phase college allotments on behalf of the Prayagraj-based office of the Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), Uttar Pradesh.
“Till September 9, a total of 45,153 candidates had taken admission for the new session,” said a senior official of the state education department. “In the first phase, 30,982 candidates were enrolled. In the second phase now, another 14,171 candidates have taken admission,” he added.
Officials say the total admissions till now are around just 21% of the total seats of DElEd course on offer in colleges across U.P. This lack of interest among the candidates comes despite the fact that 2020 was a “zero session” with no admissions getting conducted owing to Covid-19 and even in 2021 the last date of applications had to be extended thrice in hope of attracting candidates. Around 1.32 lakh seats had gone vacant last year too.
“Now officials could seek permission of the state government and allow colleges to directly admit students against vacant seats of the course instead of through ERA, U.P.,” said another state education department official aware of the plan. “DElEd-2022 training session is set to start from September 14,” said Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, ERA, UP.
The DElEd is a two-year diploma programme for candidates aspiring to be a teacher in primary and upper primary schools. At present, DElEd course is offered by around 3,000 private colleges, 67 government-run district institutes of education and training (DIETs) and one College of Teacher Education (CTE) in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 2,16,600 seats of the course are available in the state, including 10,600 seats in DIETs and 2,06,000 in private colleges. Till 2017, the two-year DElEd course was mandatory for aspirants wishing to bag teaching posts in government-run primary and upper primary schools operating under the Basic Education Board of the state.
However, from June 28, 2018, BEd was also introduced as an optional qualification for the posts and this saw most candidates opting for BEd as it gave them eligibility for not just applying for vacancies in government-run primary and upper primary schools but also in secondary schools of the state.
-
CM directs officials to assess drought-like situation in various Bihar districts
On Saturday, Chief minister Nitish Kumar had issued a slew of instructions to the agriculture and disaster management department during a review meeting held to assess the situation in various districts and had stressed that seed distribution to farmers under a contingency crop plan should be fast-tracked. “We have not assessed how much would be the rice production. But it will not as high as last few years when the paddy coverage was high,” said an agriculture officer.
-
Four youths held for ‘gang-raping’ girl in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Mohammadi kotwali police on Sunday arrested four of the five youths who allegedly gang-raped a teenage girl at a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Saturday night. “Four of the five accused who had been identified by the survivor in her statement to the magistrate have been arrested and sent to jail. The fifth accused named in the FIR is in custody for interrogation. All accused are adults,” additional superintendent of police, Kheri, Arun Kumar Singh told HT.
-
Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new party in 10 days
Baramulla Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday announced that Azad will announce a new party in ten days. Azad, who resigned from Congress party ending a five-decade-long association, said that the first unit of his political outfit would be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls.
-
JEE Advanced 2022: Boy from U.P.’s Orai tops Kanpur zone with AIR 58
Orai's Kanishk Sharma (18), who has emerged topper from IIT Kanpur zone with All India Rank 58 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 the result of which was declared by IIT Bombay on Sunday, is the only candidate from the zone to figure among top 100. Pragati Agarwal of Gorakhpur topped in the female category from the zone with AIR 545.
-
Dwarka Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passes away, PM Modi, Yogi express grief
Dwarka-Shardapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati died in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur on Sunday, his aide said. Swami Swaroopanand, who was the Shankracharya of Dwarka, Sharda, and Jyotish Peeth, was not keeping well for over a year, the aide said. The Hindu religious leader breathed his last at 3.30pm, said Swami Sadanand Maharaj, second-in-command (known as Dandi Swami) of the Dwarka Peeth, according to the news agency PTI.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics