Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Artistes from 4 nations to perform at Ayodhya’s Ramleela this Deepotsav

Artistes from 4 nations to perform at Ayodhya’s Ramleela this Deepotsav

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 02, 2023 09:52 PM IST

Foreign artistes from Russia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Nepal will perform in the seventh edition of Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, India. Additionally, artistes from 21 states in India will also perform in the Ramleela on November 11. Around 2500 artistes from India and abroad will participate in the event.

Foreign artistes will be among other major attractions in the seventh edition of Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya this year. Artistes from Russia, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Nepal will perform in Ramleela for three-days at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya as part of Deepotsav celebrations in the temple town.

Artistes from 21 states from across the country will also perform in the Ramleela on Deepotsav on November 11. (HT file)

Besides, artistes from 21 states from across the country will also perform in the Ramleela on Deepotsav on November 11. They will perform at various locations across Ayodhya, including Birla Dharamshala, Guptar ghat, Bahart Kund and Ram ghat.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Lavkush Dwivedi, director, Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan, the state government body which is organising the Ramleela, the three-day event will be organised as part of Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. Around 2500 artistes from India and abroad will reach Ayodhya to perform in the Ramleela.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayodhya ramleela
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP