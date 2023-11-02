Artistes from 4 nations to perform at Ayodhya’s Ramleela this Deepotsav

Foreign artistes will be among other major attractions in the seventh edition of Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya this year. Artistes from Russia, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Nepal will perform in Ramleela for three-days at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya as part of Deepotsav celebrations in the temple town.

Artistes from 21 states from across the country will also perform in the Ramleela on Deepotsav on November 11. (HT file)

Besides, artistes from 21 states from across the country will also perform in the Ramleela on Deepotsav on November 11. They will perform at various locations across Ayodhya, including Birla Dharamshala, Guptar ghat, Bahart Kund and Ram ghat.

Lavkush Dwivedi, director, Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan, the state government body which is organising the Ramleela, the three-day event will be organised as part of Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. Around 2500 artistes from India and abroad will reach Ayodhya to perform in the Ramleela.

