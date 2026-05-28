ASI seeks report from CISF over Taj Mahal ‘bhajan’ video

A video purportedly showing a group of around two dozen visitors singing ‘bhajans’ inside the Taj Mahal premises went viral on social media on Tuesday, prompting the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to seek a report from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

A screen grab of the viral video. (Sourced)

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Officials, however, said it was not yet clear whether the video was recent or old, as the timing of the footage could not be verified.

Senior conservation assistant of the ASI at the Taj Mahal, Kalandar Vij, said the video showed a group of visitors seated along the marble wall of the monument, appearing to clap and sing.

“It is not clear whether the video is old or recent, nor can it be confirmed what the group is singing as the footage has no audio. However, a report has been sought from the CISF, which handles internal security at the Taj Mahal, based on the CCTV footage available with them,” Vij said.

One member of the group was seen dressed in saffron attire.

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{{^usCountry}} The Taj Mahal is a monument protected by the ASI, and rules are in place regarding religious activities. Prayers are only permitted on Fridays and other special occasions like Ramzan and Eid, while Shah Jahan Urs is an annual event. No other kind of religious activity is allowed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Taj Mahal is a monument protected by the ASI, and rules are in place regarding religious activities. Prayers are only permitted on Fridays and other special occasions like Ramzan and Eid, while Shah Jahan Urs is an annual event. No other kind of religious activity is allowed. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident assumes significance as several right-wing groups have previously claimed that the Taj Mahal was originally a Shiva temple. Such groups have, on multiple occasions, allegedly attempted to offer prayers inside the monument and have also approached courts over their claims regarding the Unesco World Heritage site.