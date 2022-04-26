Astrologer’s murder in Kanpur: Elderly domestic help undergoes 36-hr ‘brutal interrogation’

KANPUR Savitri Devi, 65, the domestic help of astrologer Madhu Kapoor who was murdered on February 14, went through a gruelling interrogation by the police for 36 hours. While facing queries related to the three-month-old murder investigation, she was allegedly beaten up along with her minor daughter.

According to the elderly woman, she and her daughter were picked by the Swaroop Nagar cops for interrogation on Saturday and allegedly beaten up till Sunday. Savitri, who had fever, was released on Sunday night and given ₹5,000 by the police to get herself treated, her family said.

“Men and women constables beat me up with batons, asking about my role in the murder. They wanted me to confess that I killed Madhu Kapoor for whom I worked for 20 years,” Savitri lamented, showing the bruises on her knee and thigh.

“They even tied my hand and hung me to a vertical iron bar. That was excruciating. I kept telling them that I did not know anything about the murder,” she alleged.

Female astrologer and Vaastu specialist, Madhu Kapoor, 70, who lived alone in an apartment in Swaroop Nagar, was found murdered on February 14 this year. During the examination of the crime scene, it emerged that those who broke into her house had taken away all the jewellery, cash and other valuables.

Three months on, the Swaroop Nagar police haven’t been able to make any headway in the case. It is said that the cops were bringing in suspects for questioning. In line with this, Savitri was taken to the police station on Saturday for interrogation.

“When she came back, my mother was not in her senses and writhing in pain. Later, my father was also questioned and he too was beaten up in police custody,” said Savitri’s daughter.

Member of state women’s commission (SWC) Poonam Kapoor took cognisance of this case and said she had asked the Kanpur police to look into it. “If the woman underwent third-degree torture, then the policemen involved should be taken to task,” she added.

Joint commissioner of police, law and order, Anand Prakash Tiwari said it was an ongoing investigation and people were being questioned to solve the case. “We are examining this case on priority and will act accordingly,” he said.

DCP Kanpur West BBTGS Murthy said: “If any of excess has been committed, the guilty would be dealt with sternly.”