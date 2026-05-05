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At 28°C, Lucknow records second-lowest May day temperature ever

Unseasonal rain, thunderstorms and hail kept Lucknow unusually cool, pulling the maximum temperature 11.4 degrees below normal in May.

Published on: May 05, 2026 08:29 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The state capital recorded an unusual dip in temperature on Tuesday, with the maximum settling at 28 degrees Celsius, marking the second-lowest day temperature ever observed in May. The reading was 11.4 degrees below normal, according to met officials.

Representational image (Sourced)

The lowest May daytime temperature in Lucknow remains 27.8 degrees Celsius, recorded in 2021, a weatherman said. The minimum temperature on Tuesday stood at 20.2 degrees Celsius.

Agra also witnessed a sharp fall, recording a maximum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius, which was 9.6 degrees below normal and counted among the second-lowest day temperatures for May, officials said.

An ongoing spell of unseasonal rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail across Uttar Pradesh, has led to overcast skies and relatively pleasant conditions. Meteorological factors, including the interaction of moist air with mid-level westerly winds, have triggered widespread instability.

This has been further influenced by a trough passing through the southern parts of the state, a Western Disturbance near Kashmir, and cyclonic circulations over eastern Uttar Pradesh.

A high likelihood of thunder and lightning has been forecast in multiple districts across the state, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Firozabad, Etawah, Rampur, and adjoining areas.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / At 28°C, Lucknow records second-lowest May day temperature ever
Home / Cities / Lucknow / At 28°C, Lucknow records second-lowest May day temperature ever
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