At 28°C, Lucknow records second-lowest May day temperature ever

The state capital recorded an unusual dip in temperature on Tuesday, with the maximum settling at 28 degrees Celsius, marking the second-lowest day temperature ever observed in May. The reading was 11.4 degrees below normal, according to met officials.

Representational image (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The lowest May daytime temperature in Lucknow remains 27.8 degrees Celsius, recorded in 2021, a weatherman said. The minimum temperature on Tuesday stood at 20.2 degrees Celsius.

Agra also witnessed a sharp fall, recording a maximum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius, which was 9.6 degrees below normal and counted among the second-lowest day temperatures for May, officials said.

An ongoing spell of unseasonal rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail across Uttar Pradesh, has led to overcast skies and relatively pleasant conditions. Meteorological factors, including the interaction of moist air with mid-level westerly winds, have triggered widespread instability.

This has been further influenced by a trough passing through the southern parts of the state, a Western Disturbance near Kashmir, and cyclonic circulations over eastern Uttar Pradesh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Weather activity is expected to continue for the next 24 hours before gradually weakening. The meteorological department has forecast a rise in maximum temperatures by six to eight degrees Celsius over the coming week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weather activity is expected to continue for the next 24 hours before gradually weakening. The meteorological department has forecast a rise in maximum temperatures by six to eight degrees Celsius over the coming week. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} For Wednesday, the forecast for Lucknow indicates partly cloudy skies with chances of thunder. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Wednesday, the forecast for Lucknow indicates partly cloudy skies with chances of thunder. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Meteorological Centre in Lucknow has issued a yellow alert warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph in parts of both western and eastern UP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Meteorological Centre in Lucknow has issued a yellow alert warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph in parts of both western and eastern UP. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Stronger winds, reaching up to 60 kmph, are likely in districts including Banda, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Gonda, Shravasti, Agra, Mathura, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Hamirpur, Jhansi and Lalitpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stronger winds, reaching up to 60 kmph, are likely in districts including Banda, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Gonda, Shravasti, Agra, Mathura, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Hamirpur, Jhansi and Lalitpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A high likelihood of thunder and lightning has been forecast in multiple districts across the state, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Firozabad, Etawah, Rampur, and adjoining areas.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON