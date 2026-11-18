BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday laid out the agenda for Mission-2027 at the concluding session of the party’s ‘Yojana Baithak’, the two-day planning, strategy, and brainstorming session in Mathura. He expressed confidence that the party would register a historic victory for the third consecutive time in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on the strength of its workers. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomes BJP national president Nitin Nabin upon his arrival, in Mathura on Tuesday. (ANI)

The two-day meeting concluded at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Gau Vigyan Anusandhan Evam Prashikshan Kendra at Parkham in Mathura. On the second day, Nabin guided the office-bearers and representatives present at the meeting. Detailed discussions were held on the work plan for the next three months, organisational activities, coordination with alliance partners and preparations for the 2027 polls.

This was Nabin’s fifth visit to Uttar Pradesh. He had earlier toured the West, Awadh, Kashi and Gorakhpur regions.

On reaching Mathura, Nabin was welcomed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president and minister Pankaj Chaudhary, and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

Addressing the meeting, the BJP national president called for strengthening organisational preparations for the 2027 assembly elections, launching a comprehensive public outreach campaign, taking the achievements of the central and state governments to every household, and strengthening the organisation down to the booth level.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the double-engine government led by Yogi Adityanath has taken development to every household,” Nabin said, expressing confidence that the BJP would secure a historic third consecutive victory in 2027 on the strength of its dedicated and hardworking workers.

BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary said the second day of the planning meet began with the spirit of ‘Radhey Radhey, Kamal Khila De’.

Targeting the Opposition, he said no party, including the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress, Azad Samaj Party and AIMIM, would succeed in Uttar Pradesh. He reiterated that the BJP would register a historic victory in the 2027 assembly elections.

He further said the central and state governments had implemented several schemes aimed at the empowerment and welfare of the four major categories identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — women, the poor, youth and farmers. The BJP would reach out to people highlighting these achievements and welfare initiatives, he added.

The two-day planning meeting was attended by CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, national general secretary and state in-charge Vinod Tawde, national general secretary Smriti Irani, Harish Dwivedi, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, among other party leaders.