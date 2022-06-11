At young age, these kids labour hard to achieve dreams

When boys of his age are busy vacationing during their school’s summer break, 12-year-old Shyam is compelled to sell fruits at a market 10 km away from his home in this sweltering heat.

Pulling the fruit-laden cycle cart that is often heavier than him, Shyam dreams of becoming a doctor though he doesn’t know how he would achieve his mission by earning ₹200-250 a day.

Shyam has taken up the work of selling fruits during school vacation to help his nine-member family.

Shyam’s mother is also a fruit seller and father is a halwai, who takes up work of labourer during off-seasons. Out of seven siblings, his four elder brothers also work as daily wage labourers.

“My school is closed for the summer vacation, so I took this opportunity to earn some money and help my family,” said Shyam, who studies in class 5.

He loves Hindi as a subject but often has to miss classes due to his work.

On how would he fulfill his dream of becoming doctor, he said, “I don’t know right now, but I am sure I will do it one day.”

When questioned why her 12-year-old son was working as a labourer, his mother said: “How are they supposed to learn if they don’t work? Working will help them get some kind of employment in the future.”

She also admits that she was aware of child labour laws, but said one has to do it out of compulsion.

His 14-year-old brother Rakesh too does odd jobs to help the family.

“I frequently assist my father, who is a halwai, and during the off-season, I assist him with his vegetable business,” added Rakesh, a class 6 student.

“When there isn’t enough work at my father’s fruit shop, I look for work elsewhere,” he said.

Similar case is of 14-year-old Md Shoaib, who works at a barber shop near Integral University on Kursi Road.

He barely makes ₹20-25 a day but is content that it is enough to cover his daily expenses.

He began working at the age of thirteen and has learnt haircut and shaving skills from his father, who is also a barber.

His work begins at about 9 am and continues till dusk.

“I go to school sometimes, and when I don’t, I come here and work,” he answered when asked if he goes to school.

He too aims to become a doctor one day and serve the have- nots.

