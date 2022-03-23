Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Atrocities on dalits: Mayawati demands President rule in Rajasthan
lucknow news

Atrocities on dalits: Mayawati demands President rule in Rajasthan

In a series of tweets Mayawati said, incidents of atrocities on Dalits and tribals have increased tremendously under the Congress government in Rajasthan
BSP chief Mayawati said Congress government in Rajasthan had completely failed in protecting the Dalits and tribals. (File photo)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 09:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Alleging that the Congress-led government in Rajasthan had completely failed in protecting Dalits and tribals, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday demanded imposition of President’s rule in the state.

In a series of tweets Mayawati said, “Incidents of atrocities on Dalits and tribals have increased tremendously under the Congress government in Rajasthan. The recent incidents, including rape of Dalit girls in Didwana and Dholpur, killing of a Dalit youth with a tractor in Alwar and the murder of a Dalit youth in Pali, Jodhpur has shaken the Dalit community in the state.”

“It is clear that the Congress government in Rajasthan has completely failed in protecting the Dalits and tribals. It would be appropriate to impose President’s rule in the state after dismissing the Congress government. It’s the demand of the BSP,” she said.

