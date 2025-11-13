Atrocities on Dalits, OBCs increased in Gujarat: Maya

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that atrocities on Dalits, tribals, OBCs and religious minorities have increased in Gujarat. The state government should work according to the spirit of the Constitution and ensure welfare of all the communities, she said. BSP chief Mayawati (HT File Photo)

The BSP chief on Thursday reviewed the working of the party units in the BJP-ruled states including Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh in a meeting held in the party office in Delhi. She called upon party leaders and office-bearers to work for uplift of the weaker sections from Shoshit (victimised) to Shasak (ruler).

“People of the other states should learn from the struggle of the Dalit community in Uttar Pradesh. They should fight with enthusiasm to grab power to get benefits of the rights guaranteed in the Constitution,” she said.

Mayawati said a large number of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar migrate to Delhi in search of livelihood where the hardworking migrants are forced to live in abject conditions. Expressing concern over the poor condition of the migrants and ignorance of their plight by the government, the BSP leader said that the Delhi government should have presented an example before the people but the image of the government is not good among the common people, she said.

The BJP government in Rajasthan has failed to fulfill the aspiration of the people. The state is in the grip of communalism, casteism and corruption. The condition of the Dalits and Tribals is pitiable and are deprived of economic empowerment, she said.

The condition of the Dalits, Tribals and OBC is not different in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Both the states are in the grip of poverty, unemployment and lawlessness. The working of the BJP government in both states is against the spirit of the Constitution. The reports of discrimination against the weaker section and appeasement for the selected few is in the limelight in both states. The state governments should take strict action in the cases of communal and caste violence to restore rule of law in the state, she said.

Mayawati directed the party leaders and office bearers to strengthen the organisation and spread the base of the party. Party leaders and workers should organise programmes in respective states in missionary mode to mark the death anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar on December 6, she said.