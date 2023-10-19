ATS arrests Deoria couple from Raipur for Maoists links

UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested a couple from Deoria for their alleged links with Maoists and involvement in anti-national activities, from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, said senior police officials in Lucknow.

In an official note, special director general (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said Brijesh Kushwaha (43) and his wife Prabha Kushwaha (38) were under the scanner after their names surfaced during the forensic analysis of electronic gadgets recovered from another married couple who hailed from Bhopal.

The UP ATS had registered an FIR in Lucknow on July 5, 2019, after seven alleged Maoists were taken into custody during comprehensive raids in Bhopal, Kanpur, Deoria and Kushi Nagar, Kumar said. While five of them were let off as there was no concrete evidence against them, the Bhopal couple, Manish Srivastava and Amita Srivastava alias Varsha, was arrested.

Several incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from Manish and Amita, and Brijesh’s and his wife’s names surfaced during the devices’ forensic analysis. The Deoria couple was on UP ATS’ radar since and under probe for their alleged links with PLGA (Peoples Liberation Guerilla Army) and the banned Community Party of India (Maoists).

Sharing further details, the special DG said Brijesh, who hailed from Deoria, completed his post-graduation in Sanskrit from Gorakhpur. He added Brijesh got associated with a group, Inqilabi Chatra Sabha, and met Parbha in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh in 2006. He said the duo got married in 2010 and started working for Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Manch and Savitribai Phule Sangharsh Samiti. He said the couple started propagating Maoist and anti-national ideologies while working with the two organisations.

